A portion of Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen was tagged with a warning to sex trade workers near Curtis Sagmoen’s family farm. (Tiffany Jackson/Facebook photo)

Message warning sex trade workers scrawled on road near Sagmoen farm

Police issued formal warning about Curtis Sagmoen five months ago

A roadway leading up to a notorious Salmon River Road farm was tagged recently with a message heeding a warning to sex trade workers.

Red spray paint with an arrow and “Sex trade worker beware” was scrawled on the roadway near the bridge along Salmon River Road where Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, a high-profile man with a history of assault charges involving women in the sex trade industry, resides.

This isn’t the first time workers in the industry were warned about accepting work along this stretch.

Police issued a warning Oct. 21, 2020, urging sex trade workers to not accept any requests or engage in any activity in the Salmon River Road area.

A court-imposed probation order bans Sagmoen to have any contact with any sex trade worker, escort or person offering dating or companion services.

“In the interest of safety, we are releasing a photo of Sagmoen,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said in October.

“The RCMP has released this publicly-known release condition to inform persons who are protected by the court-ordered condition so that they can take steps to protect themselves.”

When Sagmoen was first charged in October 2017, police issued a warning to the general public and sex workers to take extra precautions for their safety around Salmon River Road in a rural area north of Vernon.

It’s the same area where police uncovered the remains of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux while searching the family farm’s 10 acres. Although her death was deemed suspicious, no charges have been laid.

In December 2019, he was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine, but was released the same day due to time served in custody.

Two months later, he was found guilty after purposefully running over a different sex trade worker with an ATV in August 2019 and was sentenced to time served and three years probation with several conditions in place.

Sagmoen was also charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an incident involving a woman in Maple Ridge in 2013, to which he pleaded guilty, to a lesser count of assault with injury, in February 2020.

He was charged with assaulting Cpl. Kovacs in an Oct. 2, 2020, incident which coincided with a police search warrant at his place of residence on his parent’s property. Earlier that month, police visited the farm after an alert of suspicious activity.

Sagmoen is to enter a plea for assaulting a police officer Thursday, March 18.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have not received any report of the mischief.

sex assault

