Drugs and cash were seized at a Nov. 26, 2022 traffic stop in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)

Meth, cocaine, heroin and more seized in Kelowna traffic stop

Two arrested in KLO Road bust

A ‘plethora’ of illegal drugs were seized by a keen-eyed Kelowna RCMP officer on Nov. 26.

It was around 11:45p.m. when a Hummer H2 with an Alberta plate was pulled over on KLO Road. The officer saw illegal drugs within plain view inside the vehicle, and arrested the two occupants for possession of a controlled substance.

A further check of the Hummer turned up approximately 70 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of methamphetamine, 58 hydromorphone tablets, 2.5 grams of heroin, 40 millilitres of anabolic steroids and $1,600 in cash.

“If it wasn’t for the keen sense of the Officer those drugs could be on our streets today,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP.

