‘MeToo’ painted on statue of WWII sailor kissing nurse

Police said officers didn’t find any spray paint bottles in the area

Police in Florida want to know who spray-painted “#MeToo” on the leg of a statue depicting a sailor and a dental assistant kissing at the end of World War II.

Sarasota police said in a news release that officers found the phrase painted in red on the left leg of the woman in the “Unconditional Surrender” statue in Sarasota early Tuesday. The paint covered the length of the nurse’s leg.

Police said officers didn’t find any spray paint bottles in the area. No other objects were defaced.

Authorities estimate the damage to the statue at more than $1,000. They say the incident occurred sometime Monday afternoon or evening.

READ MORE: Me Too At Work: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

George Medonsa, the sailor who kissed dental assistant Greta Zimmer Friedman, died Sunday at 95.

