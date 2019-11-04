Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

A Mexican citizen charged with importing methamphetamine across the Canadian border, near Osoyoos, in September 2018 entered a guilty plea today.

Armando Esparza-Ochoa appeared in court on Monday morning, with a translator present, to enter the plea.

Esparza-Ochoa was apprehended by authorities in September 2018 and faced three charges of importing/exporting a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and failing to report in person at a customs office.

Esparza-Ochoa will remain in custody in Vancouver until his sentencing as he’s considered a flight risk. His next court appearance will be held on Dec. 16 to set a date for sentencing.

