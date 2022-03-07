Police presence at 1035 26th Street in Courtenay, where a body was recovered early Sunday morning (March 6). Photo by Terry Farrell

Middle-age man facing murder charge after woman, 80, found dead in B.C. home

55-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder

  • Mar. 7, 2022 11:45 a.m.
  • News

One person has been taken into RCMP custody after a person was found dead inside a Courtenay home early Sunday morning (March 6).

On Monday, a police presence could be seen at 1035 26th Street in Courtenay. According to reports, emergency responders were at the residence around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to attend to someone in medical distress.

On Monday afternoon, RCMP released a statement confirming a charge of second-degree murder has been filed against a 55-year-old man.

“Investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning of March 6, in Courtenay,” reads the statement.

“At 5:40 a.m. frontline members of the Comox Valley RCMP were called to a residence on the 1000-block of 26th Street in Courtenay after paramedics attended for an 80-year old woman in medical distress and discovered what they believed to be a homicide.”

“Investigators are still in the area gathering evidence today and being assisted by the North Island Integrated Forensic Identification Section,” said Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer, Const. Monika Terragni. “They will be diligently working on this to determine the series of events leading to this tragedy.”

The 55-year old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested at the scene. This individual has been charged with second degree murder and remains in custody. Investigators believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

–With files from Comox Valley RCMP

ALSO: 1 person dead in weekend rockslide near Golden


