A demonstrator at the Hasbro, Inc. showroom fires the NERF N-STRIKE ELITE INFINUS blaster at the American International Toy Fair on Feb. 16, 2018 in New York. A similar Nerf gun made the World Against Toys Causing Harm’s 2018 list for “10 worst toys.” (Charles Sykes/Invision for Hasbro, Inc./AP Images)

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

Police responding to a “gun fight” found four men battling each other with plastic weapons outside a home recently in North Delta, B.C.

Spokeswoman Cris Leykauf of the Delta Police Department says officers arrived to find the men battling each other with Nerf guns, without a clue they were carrying on at 2 a.m.

She says a neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other.

The only injury turned out to be a minor welt for one of the men.

Leykauf says those who weren’t occupants of the home south of Vancouver were sent on their way after the noisy gathering on Dec. 10.

She says the call that could have been big turned out to be small for the department that has the motto No Call Too Small.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Winter storm to continue hammering Revelstoke: Highway 1 to close Friday

Just Posted

Northbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

Heavy snow falling throughout BC Interior, roads treacherous

Winter storm to continue hammering Revelstoke: Highway 1 to close Friday

Up to 75 cm of snow is expected to fall

Photos: Christmas concert at Begbie View Elementary

The gym was packed with proud parents and friends

‘Just because we got $25 million does not mean we’re good to go’: Avalanche Canada

The organisation wants B.C. to increase its funding as it relies on Avalanche Canada the most

Avalanche control west of Revelstoke today

Highway 1 will be closed between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

Morning Start: Is there any coffee left in the pot? Meet the Trojan Room

Your morning start for Friday, December 20, 2019.

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Hinton, Alta.

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

PET OF THE WEEK: Destiny and his brothers want a home

Trio of cats in search of a Christmas miracle

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

‘Just because we got $25 million does not mean we’re good to go’: Avalanche Canada

The organisation wants B.C. to increase its funding as it relies on Avalanche Canada the most

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Most Read