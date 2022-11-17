Military bans uniforms from civilian trials following Fortin criticism

An exception being made for troops representing the Armed Forces in court

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, right, arrives with his wife Madeleine Collin at a Gatineau, Que. courthouse on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being banned from wearing their military uniforms during civilian trials.

The Armed Forces issued an order to that effect today, saying the ban will take effect on Dec. 1.

There is an exception for troops representing the Armed Forces in court.

The military is not explicitly saying why it is changing its rules, but Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier says the move follows concerns from survivors of sexual misconduct in September.

That is when Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the former head of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign, elicited an outcry when he wore his uniform in civilian court while being tried for sexual assault.

Fortin has maintained his innocence, and a judge is scheduled to render a verdict in the case on Dec. 5.

Law and justiceMilitary