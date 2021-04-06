Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be doing training near Vernon and Kamloops from April 7-23. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)

Military choppers training near Okanagan city

CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be in the skies near Vernon as the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command conducts routine training

These helicopters have nothing to do with local orchards.

Members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command will be conducting routine training in the vicinity of Vernon and Kamloops between April 7 and April 23.

This training will involve CH-146 Griffon helicopters operating mainly between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 3 a.m.

“Residents in the area may see and hear helicopters performing multiple low-level flights with the potential for increased local noise,” said Amélie Leduc, Lieutenant Navy Public Affairs Officer, Canadian Special Operations Forces Command. “Military small arms and training ammunition will be utilized, and will be closely controlled in accordance with mandated safety measures.”

Due to COVID-19, the Canadian Armed Forces has limited certain training outside of Canada. As a result, some local communities may notice increased military training activity and associated noises.

“All efforts are being made to minimize disruption,” said Leduc. “The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command is extremely thankful for the support and understanding of the communities within which it conducts valuable training such as this in order to remain operationally focused and able to serve the national interest.”

