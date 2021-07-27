Minimal growth on Brenda Creek wildfire

There will be 56 firefighters on site for Tuesday

Almost two weeks after the Brenda Creek wildfire sparked south of the Okanagan Connector it still remains out of control, at an estimated 824 hectares.

An evacuation order remains in effect by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) for 43 properties in Electoral Area “H.” An evacuation alert is also in place for Eneas Lakes, Pennask Lake, Trepanier, and Pennask Creek provincial parks.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is continuing the evacuation alert for properties, three recreational camping areas and Crown land within the West Electoral Area, south of Highway 97C and northwest of Peachland.

Five firefighters remained on-site overnight and saw minimal growth on the blaze, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Crews continue to mop up under sections of the transmission line and will work to focus efforts on containment along the north and east flanks.

The high-volume water delivery system that was in place to protect the section of the transmission line within the fire perimeter has been demobilized due to the decreased risk of the fire in that area. According to BC Wildfire, this water line was instrumental in the protection of the transmission line, which remains operational.

With hot, dry windy conditions forecast to persist over the coming days, BC Wildfire expects there will be an increase in fire activity.

For Tuesday, 56 firefighters, four helicopters and 20 pieces of heavy equipment are on site.

