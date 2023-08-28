Devastating from a burn home caused by the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna, Aug. 24, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Devastating from a burn home caused by the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna, Aug. 24, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Minimal weekend growth for Walroy Lake wildfire in north Kelowna

The temperature is expected to reach 32C on Aug. 28, which may cause fire activity to increase

The Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna continues to be held and is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries.

The blaze, which is a part of the Grouse Complex wildfire is now 733 hectares large, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

On the night of August 17, hundreds of people watched from the shores of downtown Kelowna as the McDougall Creek wildfire burned bright, sending embers flying across the lake. The Walroy Lake wildfire lit and began to grow in north Kelowna at approximately 10 p.m.

@kelownacapnews Update: August 24, 4 p.m. -Some North Kelowna residents are able to return to their properties and Glenmore Road has been opened. #wildfire #kelowna â¬ original sound – Kelowna Capital News

In Kelowna, four properties were damaged as a result of the fire, with another three properties damaged in Lake Country.

Less than 200 properties have been damaged on the west side of the lake. However, the number of structures damaged by the blaze remains unknown at this time as numerous structures may be present on a single property.

All evacuation orders have been lifted in Kelowna but several properties remain on evacuation alert and can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre Operations (EOC) website.

The public is reminded to be cautious and aware of active wildfires, which could experience aggressive fire behaviour and to never enter an area where an active wildfire is burning.

As smoke cover disperses, fire activity and behaviour is expected to increase this afternoon with more solar radiant heat reaching the already dry ground fuels. The temperature today is expected to reach 32C.

The EOC will hold a regional wildfire update at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: VIDEO: McDougall Creek wildfire continues to grow in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Large police presence on Byrns Road in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of West KelownaKelownaLake CountryOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: McDougall Creek wildfire continues to grow in West Kelowna
Next story
No change seen in Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country

Just Posted

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains at 1,830 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)
No change to Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire burning near Keromeos

During an Aug. 21, 2023 news conference, Lake Country Fire Chief Darren Lee reported destroyed and damaged structures in his community due to the Clarke Creek that erupted Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo contributed)
No change seen in Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country

Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Residents of wildfire-stricken Shuswap region will soon learn fate of homes

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman