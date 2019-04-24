Ministry announces highway road work planned for this spring

Drivers should expect delays to last into the summer

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Wednesday that a road resurfacing project has begun on Highway 3 near Princeton, between Saturday Creek and Whipsaw Creek Bridge. Minor delays are to be expected until the work is complete in early July. File photo

Be prepared for minor delays on Highway 3 near Princeton this spring and summer.

The busy highway resurfacing season has kicked off with road work between Saturday Creek and Whipsaw Creek Bridge, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Wednesday.

READ MORE: Highway crews work to stabilize rock face

“Maintaining high-quality roads and highways is important for everyone on the road, whether private citizens or commercial vehicles,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure in a press release.

“All these paving projects in the southern Interior in 2019 will make a big difference to local people and those travelling through the region.”

READ MORE: Regional district seeks $13 million to get rolling on Rail Trail

Road crews will resurface 13 kilometres in three sections on Highway 3.

The $4 million highway project is expected to be finished in early July, the Ministry said.

The province’s resurfacing projects will cover more than 400 kilometres of highways and side roads.

More than $70 million is being invested in highway and side road improvements in the southern Interior in 2019, according to the Ministry.

Other major upcoming resurfacing projects in the region include:

Highway 1 near Revelstoke – from Revelstoke Park East Gate to Glacier Park West Gate, resurfacing 20 kilometres of Highway 1.

Highway 1 and Highway 5 in Kamloops – resurfacing Highway 5 from the Yellowhead Interchange to CN Junction, the Highway 1 bypass from Yellowhead Interchange to Columbia Street, and miscellaneous areas along Highway 1 through the Valleyview corridor and various on and off ramps.

Highway 31 in and around Kaslo – between Ainsworth and Lost Ledge, resurfacing and base repairs to approximately 59 kilometres of Highway 31.

Highway 97 near Quesnel – hot-in-place asphalt recycling 13 kilometres of Highway 97 between the Highway 26 junction and Cottonwood River Bridge.

Side roads near Salmon Arm – numerous side roads west of Highway 1 and east of Highway 97, including Salmon Valley Road, McTavish Road, Yankee Flats Road and Haywood Armstrong Road. The following projects make up the rest of what will be resurfaced in the region this year:

Highway 1, resurfacing two sections from Annis Pit to Malakwa near Sicamous

Highway 3, sealcoating between Stirling Creek Bridge and Riverside RV Park, and Sunday Summit area near Princeton

Highway 3 and Highway 395, hot-in-place asphalt recycling in Christina Lake and Cascade Falls areas near Grand Forks

Highway 24, sealcoating from the Highway 97 Junction to Lone Butte and side roads near 100 Mile House

Highway 97, intermittent resurfacing from Clinton to Lac La Hache and side roads (30 kilometres)

Highway 97, intermittent hot-in-place asphalt recycling from Loon Lake Road to Clinton and from Lovett Road to Wright Station (39 kilometres)

Highway 97C, resurfacing from Lower Nicola to Logan Lake and Tunkwa Lake Road between Savona and Tunkwa Lake.