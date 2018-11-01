A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Vancouver Island just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2018. (U.S. Geological Survey)

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of B.C.

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

A number of earthquakes have shaken the coastal region of British Columbia in recent weeks and another was recorded Halloween night.

This latest earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 4.9 and struck at 9:22 p.m., 208 km south west of Port Hardy, off the coast of Vancouver Island. The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

Earthquakes Canada says there have been no reports of damage, the earthquake wasn’t felt on dry land and no tsunami is expected.

RELATED: Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

Last month three relatively strong earthquakes, followed by two smaller ones were recorded off Vancouver Island. Those earthquakes ranged from 6.8 to 4.0 on the richter scale, but did not cause damage or a tsunami.

British Columbia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an active seismic zone where thousands of mostly small earthquakes are recorded annually by sensors in the province.

READ MORE: Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off B.C. coast

An earthquake early-warning system recently tested off the B.C. coast could give residents anywhere from 20 seconds to two minutes to prepare before a quake.

The first-of-its kind warning sensors developed by Ocean Networks Canada is installed along the Cascadia subduction zone and when fully operating next March will be able to estimate location and magnitude of a megathrust earthquake.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Researchers in need of Okanagan residents to participate in Alzheimer’s study
Next story
Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Just Posted

Nine Revelstoke businesses and residents slapped with bear violations

Conservation Officers say more can be done to reduce bear conflicts

Caribou maternity pen project nears its end by Revelstoke

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Trick-or-treaters flock to the Regent Hotel in Revelstoke

The event runs from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, November 4, 1893 The new CPR time… Continue reading

Revelstoke Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign raises $2,200 for food bank

The Smile Cookie campaign highlights not just the power of a smile,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Spooky house creeps out Okanagan

Summerland Halloween display features movie props and body parts

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

B.C. novelist files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Union leaders say proposed pay equity legislation will close ‘shameful’ gap

Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services

Dying woman issues deathbed plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Deer shot by arrow, put down by B.C. conservation sparks investigation

Conservation officers looking for information about Maple Ridge incident

B.C. pharmacist saves overdose victim’s life

Quick thinking by London Drugs staff

Most Read