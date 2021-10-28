Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

Minor garage fire doused by Kelowna residents

The Kelowna Fire Department said only one resident sustained injuries

Thanks to quick-thinking residents, a garage fire didn’t spread earlier this morning in Kelowna.

The Kelowna Fire Department said they received a report of black smoke coming from a multi-family home garage in the 300 block of Fizet Avenue.

The first officer who arrived at the scene said a resident told them the fire in the garage was already out.

“Fire was mostly out and smouldering, crews completed extinguishment and ventilated the structure,” the department said in a statement.

A resident suffered minor smoke inhalation and second-degree burns to his hands when he tried to put out the fire. He was treated at the scene, and no other injuries were reported. All of the residents were able to evacuate the home safely.

“Fire damage was contained to the garage with no extension into the rest of the structure.”

The fire was accidental.

