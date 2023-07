No injuries reported, runway still open

A pilot walked away unscathed from a minor plane crash at the Vernon Airport Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the runway at Tronson Road shortly after 12 p.m.

No injuries, or flames, were reported and the runway remained open.

