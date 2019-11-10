Justin Saris’ family and friends are concerned for his well-being. Photo Facebook

Missing Alberta man last seen in Hope – RCMP ask for public’s assistance

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Alberta man who was last seen in Hope B.C. on November 6.

On the same day he made contact with a close friend, according to an RCMP press release.

Justin Saris, 37, was travellling from Chilliwack to Edmonton when he went missing.

“Police and family are concerned for Justin’s well-being,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Justin Saris is described as:

• Caucasian male.

• Height: 180 cm (5’11).

• Weight: 75 kgs (166 lbs)

• Eyes: Green.

• Hair: Brown.

He is driving a blue coloured 2007 Dodge Durango displaying Alberta licence plate BXJ 5159.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Saris is urged to contact their local police agency or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland receives award for water system

Just Posted

Jocelyn’s Jottings: No-spend November-Challenge accepted

After years of looking at the bottom line and crumpling up my… Continue reading

Remember, pause and honour this Nov. 11

Doug Clovechok Contributor It is my honour once again pay tribute to… Continue reading

‘You’re sitting on a jewel, Revelstoke’: Wilderness society proposes new park

The 8,408 hectare proposal of the Rainbow-Jordan Wilderness is north of Revelstoke

Letter: Joe Mueller made Revelstoke a better place

Joe passed away on Oct. 29

Periods of rain today in Revelstoke

High five degrees

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Missing Alberta man last seen in Hope – RCMP ask for public’s assistance

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Alberta… Continue reading

Police incident closes Coquihalla Highway rest area

Drive BC reports the Coquihalla Lakes Rest Area’s washrooms are closed until further notice.

Summerland receives award for water system

Community has taken measures to provide safe, ample water supply

Remembering the sacrifices of Canada’s military families

Many military families in Canada continue to face more financial challenges than their civilian counterparts

EDITORIAL: Pageant transition

Expanding Summerland’s Blossom Pageant to include male and female candidates means important changes

Online backlash against Don Cherry for comments on immigrants and Remembrance Day

He blamed new immigrants for a lack of poppies being worn

Kenney announces ‘Fair Deal Panel’ to advance Alberta’s interests, like pipelines

Kenney told the audience that separating from Canada would landlock Alberta, not make pipelines easier

B.C. rental crisis goes far beyond impact of short-term rentals, say experts

The short term rental company handed over twice the expected tax revenue

Most Read