Aidan Alexander Ostrom, from Alberta, was last seen in Revelstoke on July 7. (RCMP)

Missing Alberta man last seen in Revelstoke

RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating him

The Revelstoke RCMP are looking for Aidan Alexander Ostrom, a missing Alberta resident.

Ostrom was last seen in the Revelstoke area on July 7, 2020 and both his family and the RCMP are very concerned for his health and well-being.

Since his disappearance, the RCMP have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however, Ostrom remains missing.

Ostrom is a 24 year old caucasian male, 5’11”, 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Ostrom’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

 

