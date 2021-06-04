Jesse Faulkenham and wife Brooke Timewell.

Missing Alberta man may be headed to Penticton

Jesse Faulkenham disappeared from Grand Prairie on June 2

A Grand Prairie man who hasn’t been seen since June 2, might be travelling to Penticton.

RCMP in Alberta is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jesse Faulkenham.

The 31-year-old was last in Grand Prairie driving a black Ford Edge with an Alberta license plate, U-44950.

It is believed Faulkenham may have run out of gas as he has not used any of his credit or debit cards.

Faulkenham’s wife Brooke Timewell said her husband was acting out of character before he disappeared and appeared to be in an agitated state.

She said Faulkenham has family in Penticton and it is assumed he was travelling to go see them.

Faulkenham is described as:

  • 190 pounds
  • 5’8’’ tall
  • brown hair
  • wearing a full suit with a blue tie, crocks sandals and a camo hat that with the words Titan

Anyone who may come across Faulkenham is asked to call 911 as there are concerns for his mental well-being.

