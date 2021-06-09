Missing Alberta man thought to be headed to Penticton found safe

A Grand Prairie man who hadn’t been seen since June 2, and was thought to be travelling to Penticton, has been found safe.
Jesse Faulkenham, 31, was reported missing June 2 when his wife made a plea for people to be on the lookout for him.
“June 8th — Jesse was found exhausted but safe and well after seven days outside. Thank you all so so much for your support and shares that helped locate him,” said his wife Brooke Timewell who posted on her Facebook page.
His cousin in Penticton also posted to a Penticton Facebook group that he had been found.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.