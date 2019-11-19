Missing hunter located by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

The hunter went missing after being separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m. on Monday

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team saved a hunter from a potentially life-threatening situation in McCulloch on Monday night.

Search and rescue teams was informed that a hunter was missing and separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m.

The hunter was later found around 9 p.m. in steep, densely forested terrain loaded with deadfall.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Okanagan teenagers found after missing for four days

READ MORE: Joe Rich firefighters raise thousands of dollars for food bank

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton artist brings joy to others through her painting
Next story
Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

Just Posted

Revelstoke and District Humane Society raises $4,200

The community came out for their annual photos with Santa event

Keep that ‘friendly small town’ feel in Revelstoke this Welcome Week

Make friends with your new neighbours at one of many fun events Nov. 23-30

Okanagan teenagers found after missing for four days

The pair, believed to be dating, had been missing since Nov. 15.

LETTER: Rainbow-Jordan Wilderness a scrap of ‘the vast majestic ancient forests that used to exist in this region’

Biologist from the Valhalla Wilderness Society shares more about the project

Revelstoke Climbers Access Society hosting night of climbing films

The fundraiser is on Nov. 22 at the Roxy Theatre

Investigation ongoing after shots fired in North Okanagan

RCMP have no updates from Nov. 1 incident

Trans Mountain received $320M in government subsidies in first half 2019: report

The money included $135.8 million in direct subsidies and $183.8 million in indirect subsidies

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

Missing hunter located by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

The hunter went missing after being separated from his partner around 5:30 p.m. on Monday

Penticton artist brings joy to others through her painting

Hedy Munawych is 96 years old and just loves painting the beauty of the world around her.

Police watchdog investigating death of South Okanagan man following attempted arrest

Man is said to have died of head injuries on Nov. 14

Kamloops woman sues Armstrong IPE for Slingshot mishap

Woman claims ride gone wrong caused injury, loss of wages and other damages

UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case

Melissa Tooshley expected in court on Thursday in same case

Alleged drunk driver survives crash into Kettle River

The crash happened Saturday near Grand Forks

Most Read