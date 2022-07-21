Benjamin Beaver was last seen in Revelstoke on July 19. (Contributed by Revelstoke RCMP)

Missing man found dead by Revelstoke police

Benjamin Beaver, 36, was reported missing on July 19

A 36-year-old man who was reported missing to police just days ago has been found dead.

RCMP was advised by BC Ambulance of a non-responsive man located by pedestrians near Mountain Road in Revelstoke on Wednesday evening (July 20).

Once on scene, police confirmed with the ambulance the man had died.

The man was later identified as Benjamin Beaver.

READ MORE: Police searching for missing Revelstoke man

Beaver was reported missing on July 19, after calling in sick for work on the morning of the same day, reportedly acting out of character when speaking to his employer.

“The Revelstoke RCMP continues to complete follow up investigational steps into this occurrence,” said Sgt. Chris Dodds of the Revelstoke RCMP in a news release. “The file has been referred to the BC Coroners Service and currently criminality not suspected.”

Anyone with information on this investigation should contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Cautionary advisory lifted for Williamson Lake following water testing

