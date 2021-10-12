Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for witnesses who may have seen a dark car in the 3300 block of 10th Avenue Northeast in Salmon Arm around 1 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2021.(File photo)

Missing man found dead by Vernon police

RCMP say death is not considered suspicious, Coroner investigating

A 45-year old who was reported missing to police nearly a month ago has been located, deceased.

An investigation into the disappearance of Edgar Bradley Raglan was initiated Aug. 21. The investigation led police to a rural area Sept. 13, where Raglan’s body was discovered around 9 p.m.

“The death is not considered suspicious and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to Mr. Raglan’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

