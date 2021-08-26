Missing man last seen in Enderby

Police are searching for 45-year-old Brad Raglan who was last seen in Enderby last week.
Raglan, a 5-10, 232-pound man with a shaved head and blue eyes, was last seen on the morning of Aug. 19 and police, family and friends are worried about his well being.
Search efforts so far have been unsuccessful.
Raglan is believed to be driving a white 2009 four-door, extended cab Ford F-150 with a B.C. licence plate: JB0946
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brad Raglan is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
