Brandon Simpson, 27, was last seen July 24 walking along the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream. (RCMP)

Missing man last seen on Coldstream’s Okanagan Rail Trail in July

Vernon police looking for tips on missing 27-year-old man

Police are looking for a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen walking the Okanagan Rail Trail more than a month ago.

Brandon Lee Simpson (a.k.a. Houle) was last seen July 24 in Coldstream wearing a green hoodie, shorts and carrying a black backpack.

Simpson’s family hasn’t heard from the 5-11, Caucasian man with a slim build, shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes and facial hair since then.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for his well being as his family says it’s out of character to be out of touch for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandon Simpson is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

