Marie Richard has been found since going missing July 18 in Vernon. (RCMP photo)

Missing North Okanagan woman found

34-year-old located safe and sound

UPDATE TUESDAY, JULY 21:

A missing woman has been found safe and sound.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP report the 34-year-old Marie Richard has been located.

“Thanks to the media and the public for your assistance,” Cpl. Tania Finn said.

………………………………..

ORIGINAL MONDAY, JULY 20:

The public’s help is being sought to find a missing Vernon woman.

Marie Richard, 34, was last seen July 18 and Vernon RCMP are hoping the community can help locate her.

“Since Marie’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Marie remains missing,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Kelly Brett said.

Richard stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 134 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard is urged to contact the local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

