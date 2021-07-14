Missing person found dead in North Okanagan

The search for a missing person ended solemnly over the weekend.
An individual missing from Vernon initiated a search Friday, July 9. The report was made to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 6 p.m. and approximately one hour later the missing person’s vehicle was located in a wooded area southeast of Coldstream.
“The Police Dog Service attended and tracked for several kilometres; however, were unable to successfully locate the individual,” RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn said. “With darkness setting in and the geographically challenging area, police activated Vernon Search and Rescue as well as advised the RCMP Air Services helicopter to scout the area at first light.”
Sadly, on Saturday morning the individual’s body was found. No criminality is suspected in the death and the BC Coroner Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the individual died.
