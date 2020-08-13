Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

People with ophidiophobia, of the fear of snakes, can rest easy after a python that went missing in Greater Victoria was located more than a month later.
The snake went missing on July 2 from the 200-block of Bay Street near the Galloping Goose Trail but wasn’t reported missing until Aug. 4.
The four-foot-five-inch long ball python was spotted in the 1900-block of Richardson Street – more than six kilometres away from its last sighting – just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 12, hiding under a vehicle.
According to police, an officer “who is familiar with snakes” took the reptile into custody without incident.
The snake has been transported to a veterinary hospital for assessment but appears to be in good health.
