RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Colin Palmer, 41, who was last seen by his family on Saturday evening. It is believed he was kayaking on Okanagan Lake near Sunoka Beach. (Photo submitted by RCMP)

Missing South Okanagan kayaker last seen on Okanagan Lake

Penticton RCMP are asking for assistance in locating a missing kayaker

A Penticton man has been designated a missing person after not being heard from since he took his kayak out on to Okanagan Lake on July 13.

RCMP are asking the public for their assistance in locating Colin Palmer, 41, who was last seen by his family on Saturday evening.

“The last contact with Palmer, he had told his family he was near Sunoka Beach in his kayak and had reported the water was choppy,” said Const. James Grandy in a news release.

Palmer is described as Caucasian, has dyed green hair, green eyes is six feet tall (1.8 metres) and 160 pounds (73 kilograms). The kayak he was in is described as baby blue in colour with a white hull.

The Penticton Fire Department and RCMP airplane assisted with the search on July 16 and it continues on Wednesday. The RCMP is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Palmer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke roads and weather: Rain
Next story
Joe Fresh baby sun hats recalled over fears of potential choking hazard

Just Posted

Annual Columbia Basin Culture tour coming up Aug 10 and 11

There are locations across the region participating

Revelstoke roads and weather: Rain

Amount 10 to 20 mm

Stetski talks up NDP election platform

NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding outlines election ‘commitments’ to Canadian voters

Revelstoke construction company applies for gravel pit for second time

Terus Construction wants to expand their current operation on Westside Rd.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s successful property assessment appeal affects city’s budget

The city is looking at $500,000 less revenue

VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Survivor of near-drowning in B.C. lake viewing life through new eyes

“If I died that day, the baby wouldn’t know his dad,” said 31-year-old Mariano Santander-Melo.

PET OF THE WEEK: Kahlua needs a forever home

Cat lives at Critteraid animal sanctuary in Summerland

Bridgeman wins in Summerland low net competition

Summerland golfers compete in regular league play

Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

Ex-wife of man who is accused of murdering four people had her house vandalized

‘Beyond the call’: Teen in police custody gets birthday surprise by B.C. Mountie

Unusual celebration started when Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik went to visit the teen in his Coquitlam cell

Trial date set for Kelowna dark web trafficking couple

Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson face eight separate charges

Okanagan orchard left rigid after worst season in 11 years

Lake Country’s Witzke Orchards looks to bounce back after poor weather destroys crops

Cherries ripening for the picking in Salmon Arm

U-pick owner says it’s not all doom and gloom as it might be for some Okanagan growers

Most Read