Missing Vernon dad found dead

Scott Bailey, 41, was last seen in Vernon May 31, 2021. (Facebook)

A missing Vernon man and father of three was found dead June 3.

Scott Bailey, 41, was reported missing to police on May 31. He was said to be driving a white pickup truck and towing a red ATV.

Private citizens also searched for Bailey on quads, dirt bikes and aerial searches.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s investigation led to a forested area Thursday where Bailey’s body was discovered after 7 p.m.

The death is not considered to be suspicious and BC Coroners Service is conducting its own fact-finding investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the unexpected death.

“Thank you to all who assisted in the search and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to Scott’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

No other information has been released by authorities at this time.

