Missing Vernon man last seen nearly a month ago

RCMP concerned for the well-being of missing man

54-year-old Carl Jourdain of Vernon was last seen Feb. 16, 2021. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP asked the public for tips March 12. (RCMP)

Police are turning to the public for help in the case of a missing person.

Vernon resident Carl Jourdain was last seen Feb. 16, 2021, in Vernon.

The 54-year-old man is 4-foot-8, 150 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for Jourdain’s health and well-being as friends and family say its out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the local detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

