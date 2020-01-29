Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen at the Village Green Hotel on Friday, Jan. 24. (Facebook)

Missing Vernon man located

Friends, family report Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger has been found

Family and friends said Vernon hotel manager, Jay Rosenberger, who was reported missing since Friday has been found.

“We can confirm that Jay has been located and is safe,” Spencer Allen announced in the Missing: Jay Rosenberger Facebook group that has more than 5,000 members.

Allen wrote more information will be provided at a later time.

Last night, those close to the search said it was believed Rosenberger may have been in the Lower Mainland as recently as Saturday afternoon.

The 38-year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen at the Village Green Hotel Friday, Jan. 24, around 11 p.m. where he works.

“He was supposed to return to work and had plans with friends the next day but never showed,” sister Holly Frances wrote.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched Tuesday and $5,345 was raised of a $5,000 goal.

The money raised was to aid in the search efforts, including the costs of printing posters, accommodations for family and friends coming in from Edmonton and food and gas expenses.

A command centre was established at the Village Green Hotel and several businesses agreed to help with the search in anyway they can. Restaurants agreed to deliver flyers along with food orders and several other local businesses hung posters of Rosenberger in high-occupancy areas.

More information to come.

