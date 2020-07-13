Missing woman last seen in Lumby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in locating 32-year-old woman

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding 32-year-old Samantha Johnston who was last seen in Lumby on July 6, 2020. The statement was issued July 13, 2020. (RCMP)

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, July 6, 2020.

Samantha Johnston was last seen in Lumby and since her disappearance, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers have followed up on several leads and possible sightings of the 5-foot-7 Caucasian woman no to avail.

She is described as a 119 woman with a slim build, dyed red and blond hair and hazel eyes with glasses.

Police are worried for Johnston’s health and well-being. Friends and family report it is out of character for Johnston to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the local police detachment or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Vernon youth questioned by RCMP after incident on school roof

READ MORE: North Okanagan sisters-in-law sleep out successful

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists
Next story
Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Just Posted

Updated: Revelstoke RCMP searching Columbia River for reported body

Three boats and a helicopter searched the river and the shoreline in the area

Revelstoke Save-On-Foods compaign raised almost $2,000 for food bank

The grocery chain raised $300,000 for food banks across western Canada

Video: Revelstoke’s City Hall wrapped in plastic

Revelstoke’s City Hall is wrapped in plastic for the time being. The… Continue reading

QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

How much do you really know about roads, motor vehicles and car culture? Take this quiz to find out.

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

Missing woman last seen in Lumby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in locating 32-year-old woman

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions

Interior Health identifies more locations with COVID-19 exposure in Kelowna

Anyone who participated in events in the Kelowna downtown and waterfront area between June 25 and July 6 should monitor closely for symptoms

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists

For ferry-dependent communities, ferries are often the sole practical lifeline to work, school or medical appointments.

Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

The franchise was given the name back in 1933, when it was still in Boston

Man found dead in B.C. Interior near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

The man was found dead on the evening of July 11, 2020

Okanagan sisters-in-law sleep out successful

Kiley Routley and Heidi Routley raise nearly $2,400 and awareness for youth homelessness

Most Read