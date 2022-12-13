Missing woman last seen in Vernon one week ago

RCMP asking for public’s help in finding 28-year-old

Shiean Blackkettle

Shiean Blackkettle

A 28-year-old woman is missing from Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Shiean Niome Blackkettle.

The 28-year-old is believed to have last been in Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Blackkettle is five feet eight inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Logging truck trailer ditched on highway near Vernon

READ MORE: Crews help out at Vernon collision

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Missing womanRCMPVernon

Previous story
ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years
Next story
Military and university-trained physician assistants rejected by B.C.’s health system

Just Posted

Volunteers receiving their awards at the Revelstoke Railway Museum. (Photo by Community Futures Revelstoke)
Volunteers recognized at Spirit of Revelstoke Awards

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Clownfish

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

Ruby Ryga at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Age Group Championships in Bulgaria. (Contributed by Jill Drake)
Revelstoke trampoline athlete impresses on world stage