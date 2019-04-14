Flooding damage from spring 2017 photo: contributed

Mission Creek Greenway trail rerouting begins

The closures will extend through the first weeks of May

Mission Creek Greenway will have a few short closures or a portion of the trail.

Starting April 15, until the first few weeks of May, crews will be rerouting and realigning 150 metres of the trail between the Friends and Cedar bridges upstream from the Scenic Canyon Regional Park entrance at Hollywood Road south.

READ MORE: Mysterious cave discovered in B.C. park a gold mine for tourism, geologist says

READ MORE: Update: Two men shot in Salmon Arm church

The B.C. Disaster Financial Assistance program is providing 80 per cent of the funding for this project, estimated at $45,000. It will see the trail moved further away from the creek to reduce potential damage during the spring runoff.

While this work is underway, Greenway users are asked to obey all signage and directions from crew.

