Mississippi considers strict abortion ban

The ban would consider once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy

Mississippi lawmakers are considering what could become one of the strictest abortion laws in the country. Bills that passed legislative committees Tuesday would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Supporters and opponents anticipate a court fight.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant has said he will sign one of the bills that are moving to the full House and Senate for more work.

An Iowa judge struck down a similar law there last month.

Mississippi last year enacted a law banning abortion after 15 weeks. A federal judge declared it unconstitutional. The state is asking an appeals court to overturn that ruling.

Several states could consider tighter abortion restrictions to get a legal challenge up to the more conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

READ MORE: Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

READ MORE: B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former football coach Sandusky gets new sentencing
Next story
Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust announce board changes

Columbia Basin Trust is announcing changes to its Board of Directors. Rick… Continue reading

Revelstoke Committee of the Whole votes to table three per cent tax increase so far

Council will vote on a one per cent capital increase and a two per cent core budget increase

UPDATE: Train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

The CP Rail crew from Calgary was parked at Spiral Tunnels east of Field, B.C.

Highway one closed near Revelstoke

Due to avalanches

Revelstoke issues cold water alert

Some advice to keep water pipes from freezing

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

B.C. Premier John Horgan renews ties with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

West Coast bromance includes speech to state legislature in Olympia

Thieves swipe giant decorative hamburger

Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm seeks stolen sandwhich

Arson charge laid in Keremeos house fire

An arson charge was laid against an Abbotsford man in relation to a house fire in Keremeos in June

40% of Canadians want less immigration: poll

Views on legal immigration depends on age, and province, Research Co. says

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

B.C. cryptocurrency exchange gets court orders amid hunt for $180M in assets

Gerald Cotten, CEO and sole director of the trading platform QuadrigaCX, was travelling in India on Dec. 9 when he died suddenly

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical ‘Western Canada Party’: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Most Read