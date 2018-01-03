YouTube

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

A Manitoba man says he has been mistaken for a missing boyfriend of famed singer and actress Olivia Newton-John.

Wes Stobbe says a photo of him snapped in Mexico in October has been printed in several gossip tabloids, including Star magazine and the National Enquirer.

The publications identify a shirtless man in the photo as Patrick McDermott, a cameraman presumed drowned in California in 2005.

Stobbe, a 63-year-old married business owner and woodworker in Brandon, says he recently discovered the photo of him in the tabloids.

He says while there are some physical similarities between him and McDermott, he definitely never dated Newton-John.

Newton-John may be best known for her role as the spandex-clad Sandy in the 1978 movie musical ”Grease.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million
Next story
Best news photographs of 2017

Just Posted

Revelstoke home values on the rise

Continuing trend of increasing residential property value seen with 19.58 % growth

Five most expensive residential properties in Revelstoke

BC Assessment report released today shows residential property value up in Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP busy over New Year’s Eve

Local officers responded to 22 calls between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Eve

‘Hoop Master’ to headline performances at Carousel of Nations

World champion hoop dancer Dallas Arcand to perform at celebration of multiculturalism on Feb. 3

Glimpses of the Past

From a New Year’s Day robbery to a New Year’s Eve spent in the hospital after surviving an avalanche

Swimmers brave frigid Shuswap waters

The annual polar bear swim condition carried on at Canoe Beach on Jan. 1.

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Kelowna Mountie helps to evacuate townhouse on fire

The quick actions of a passing police officer helped to get residents out of a condo fire

Stanley sticks with experience to win contest

Kelowna student captures Okanagan College’s eighth annual Three-Hour Short Story Contest

Young teen dies in Highway 3 crash days before Christmas

A 15-year-old girl died on Dec. 23 at the scene of a collision between Hedley and Keremeos

Fest a success despite wildfires

Roots and Blues earns good reviews, small increase in festivalgoers, sales

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Most Read