Mix of snow and rain expected in Revelstoke today

The line-up on Highway 1 by Griffin Lake as of 8:50 a.m. The highway is closed for avalanche control and scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. (DriveBC)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Flurries and rain showers. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers this evening. Snow beginning late this evening. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 1.

Feb. 15: Snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. High plus 3.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC at 8:35 a.m.:

Highway 1: Compact snow between Perry River Bridge and Glacier National Park West Boundary.

Highway 1 east to Golden: Roadway obstruction between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Albert Canyon East Bridge. Westbound lane closure, watch for traffic control. Expect delays due to congestion.

Limited visibility with snow between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Quartz Creek Bridge. Watch for slipper sections. Compact snow.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Road closed for avalanche control work until 9 a.m.

Speed reduced to 80 km/h, and 60 km/h at Griffin Lake.

Highway 23 south: Slushy sections. Compact snow.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections. Compact snow.

For live information see DriveBC.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

Last 24 hours: 12 cm

Last 48 hours: 13 cm

Last 7 days: 47 cm

Avalanche conditions:

Rogers Pass (valid until 8 a.m. tomorrow): “Significant new input of snow in the last 24 hours. Watch for sensitive storm slab formation.”

Alpine and treeline: 3-Considerable.

Below treeline: 2-Moderate.

For more information see Parks Canada.

North Columbia (valid until 5 p.m.): “Be cautious on steep and wind affected slopes where triggering wind slab avalanches is possible.”

Alpine and treeline: 2-Moderate

Below treeline: 1-Low

South Columbia (valid until 5 p.m.): “Be cautious on steep and convex slopes where new snow may have been blown into wind slabs.”

Alpine and treeline: 2-Moderate

Below treeline: 1-Low

For more information see Avalanche Canada.

