Mix of sun and cloud, slippery roads in Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Dec. 22

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 3 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening with 40 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Low minus 1.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC as of 8:50 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Limited visibility with fog between Victoria Rd W and Glacier National Park West Boundary. Watch for slippery sections.

Compact snow between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Quartz Creek Bridge. Watch for slushy and slippery sections.

Road construction work between Columbia West FSR; Columbia West FSR and Donald FSR. Tree pruning. Single lane alternating traffic.

Limited visibility with fog between Quartz Creek Bridge (Structure) and Golden Donald Upper Rd. Watch for slippery sections and compact snow.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Limited visibility with fog. Slushy sections with water pooling.

Highway 23 north: Limited visibility with fog. Watch for slippery sections. Compact snow.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog. Watch for slippery sections.

For live information see DriveBC.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

11 cm in the last 24 hours.

44 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base depth of 194 cm.

Avalanche forecast from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

“Solar input could initiate another large natural avalanche cycle today! Deep snow and tree-well immersion is also a very real danger today as the new snow will take time to settle and bond to old layers.”

Alpine: 4 – High-Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended. Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely. Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Treeline and below treeline: 3 – Considerable-Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

For more information see Parks Canada.