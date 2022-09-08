MLA Clovechok reflects on Queen’s passing

He fondly recalls a personal encounter with her in Calgary

A smiling Queen Elizabeth descends the welcome platform after returning from a 12-mile tour of valley farming areas during one of her Canadian tours. (Chilliwack Progress Archive photo)

Doug Clovechok, MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke, and his wife Susan expressed their condolences following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

“It was with deep sadness that we learned of the passing today of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Clovechok in a statement.

“Susan and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and all Canadians on behalf of Columbia River-Revelstoke.

For 70 years Queen Elizabeth captured the imaginations of young and old as she performed her duties with dignity and grace.”

The Queen was the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state and died at the age of 96.

Clovechok reflected on his own interactions with the Queen and the impact she had on Canada over the course of her reign.

“I recall many years ago in Calgary of having the opportunity for a brief greeting. It is a moment I will remember with fondness,” said Clovechok.

“Her connection and contributions to our country were significant and she was steadfast in her service through war-time and peace-time.

“Today marks the end of an era and our thoughts are with you all.”

The queen served 70 years on the throne and saw through 12 Canadian Prime Ministers.

Prince Charles will now assume the throne, becoming King of Canada and the Commonwealth.

Her death comes three months after people across Britain and the Commonwealth her 70 years on the throne for the Platinum Jubilee. While crowds of cheering, flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace throughout four days of festivities, the queen herself made only two brief appearances on the palace balcony to wave to her subjects.

READ MORE: The Queen, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

Breaking NewsbritisColumbia River-RevelstokekootenayRoyal family