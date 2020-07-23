MLA Doug Clovechok, Columbia River Revelstoke.

MLA Clovechok supports tourism industry call for funds

The Tourism and Hospitality sector announced this week that they are seeking $680 million from the B.C. government’s $1.5 billion receive very package to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the industry.

READ: B.C. tourism industry seeks nearly half of COVID-19 recovery fund

In 2018, the tourism and hospitality industry included over 19,300 businesses, generated more than $8.3 billion in provincial GDP and $4.5 billion in direct tax revenues from $20.4 billion in direct visitor spending, and created employment in tourism-related businesses for more than 300,000 workers, half of whom service visitors in every community of the province, according to statistics provided by the coalition.

Unfortunately, as the only industry almost entirely based on the discretionary movement of people, the tourism and hospitality sector has been the most severely impacted by far by COVID-19 due to business closure orders and restrictions on personal travel, as well as the closure of international borders. Virtually the entire sector was shut down resulting in extensive layoffs, with many businesses having closed without the cash flow to re-open, and thousands more desperately trying to maintain solvency. Despite the commencement of Phase 3 on June 24, most sector businesses have only partially re-opened, with eviscerated source markets and severely damaged supply chains.

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok, who is the Tourism Critic, says he doesn’t think they are asking for too much and hopes they get every cent of it.

In fact he says it’s a shame the tourism coalition had to come seeking assistance at all, given that the government should have had a plan in place by now to help this important industry.

“We’ve been asking for months, what is the plan for tourism? Other provinces have plans. It’s reasonable, what they’re asking.”

The coalition is looking for a $475 million Working Capital Recovery Grant, which businesses could access through no interest loans. They also ask for $190 million as support for adaptation costs incurred as businesses adapted for health and safety requirements. Finally, they are asking $15 million in support for developing resilient, B.C. focused supply chains.

“I hope they get it,” Clovechok said. “I’d like to see them get more.”

He says the industry’s problems are far from over as the U.S. border remains closed and international travel is almost non-existent.

“There have to be measures to make sure the industry survives,” he said. “And it needs to come sooner rather than later.

“I’m going to be optimistic by saying the government will step up. And if they don’t, shame on them.”


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health identifies COVID-19 exposure at Browns Socialhouse in Kelowna
Next story
Volunteer to monitor for invasive mussels and clams in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Volunteer to monitor for invasive mussels and clams in the Okanagan

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society has launched the initiative

MLA Clovechok supports tourism industry call for funds

The Tourism and Hospitality sector announced this week that they are seeking… Continue reading

52 wolves have been culled since 2016 near Revelstoke

A recent study suggests wolf culling does not help caribou recovery, countering government research

Liam’s Lowdown: This is a pandemic of inequality

The virus shines a light on who is most impacted and vulnerable

Kids create robots at Revelstoke Idea Factory summer camp

It was all about trial and error

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Two individuals with COVID-19 traced to District on Bernard in Kelowna

The two individuals visited the District on July 12 and July 13

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Team will play out of Seattle

Proposed B.C. legislation to detain youth who overdose could harm them: doctor

Minister Judy Darcy has said the proposed changes could help ensure the immediate safety of young people

University of Victoria to study COVID outbreaks from your poop

Greater Victoria first to receive sewage monitoring system in B.C.

Interior Health identifies COVID-19 exposure at Browns Socialhouse in Kelowna

Individuals who went to the restaurant on July 13 or July 16 to 19 may have been exposed

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

Most Read