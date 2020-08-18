Doug Clovechok sent a letter in support of the development moratorium that would temporarily protect Mt. Begbie. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

MLA requests Mt. Begbie development moratorium on heels of petition

‘The Revelstoke community is very frustrated’, Clovechok writes to Donaldson

MLA for Columbia-Revelstoke, Doug Clovechok, has added his voice to those calling for the protection of Mt. Begbie.

In a letter sent to Minister Doug Donaldson, Clovechok asked that the ministry immediately consider the moratorium request until resources come available for the initiation of land planning.

Clovechok presented a petition with over 1,300 signatures asking for an interim moratorium on all new commercial recreational development within a 20-kilometre radius of the centre of Revelstoke boundary until a backcountry recreation access plan of the area within the Revelstoke Timber Supply Area and the Columbia Block of the Cascadia Timber Supply Area is completed.

The petition was circulated this summer after the province rejected the request to protect the mountain.

The city submitted a the protection request last fall after a commercial development was proposed for the mountain, but it was denied by the province.

