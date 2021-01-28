Mobile home west of Chase burns to the ground

The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived but no one was injured.

An early morning house fire levelled a mobile home in a rural area west of Chase on Jan. 27.

Chase Fire Chief Brian Lauzon said the Adams Lake Fire Department, assisted by members of the Chase Department, were called to the blaze about 6:30 a.m.

Lauzon said the fire was at a small mobile home park across the Thompson River from Hoffman’s Bluff. By the time firefighters arrived, Lauzon said the structure was fully engulfed but all the occupants were out.

Members of the fire department had to shuttle water to the scene as there was no fire hydrant in the area. Lauzon said although the mobile home was a total loss, they were able to spray water on a nearby pumphouse and patch of brush in order to stop it from spreading.

Lauzon said the cause of the fire has not been determined.



