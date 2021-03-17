Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

Moderna says clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine will include Canadian children, but experts say it’s unlikely students will receive one before the next school year in September.

The company announced details of its Phase 2/3 study of COVID-19 earlier this week. It’s expected to involve 6,750 healthy pediatric participants aged six months to 12 years.

Moderna says initial participants are based in the United States but that Canadian sites will be added as the trial progresses.

The biotech company says it hasn’t yet chosen the Canadian sites, nor Canadian participants.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel says it’s an important age group to study.

The trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of two doses given 28 days apart. Participants will be followed for one year after the second vaccination.

In addition to Moderna, Canada has approved vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca for adult use, although the Pfizer product can be used by people as young as 16.

Dr. Caroline Quach of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization said Tuesday that she expected to see trial data from Pfizer involving 12-to-15-year-olds in two-to-three months.

But she said she didn’t expect one would be ready and approved for Canadian children before the end of the year.

AstraZeneca has also started a trial with younger age groups, while Johnson & Johnson is expected to run a vaccine trial involving teens this spring in Toronto and Burlington, Ont.

But like Quach, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser did not expect to have a vaccine ready for children by the time school starts in September.

“I think that timeline may be a bit optimistic,” Dr. Supriya Sharma said earlier this month.

“The trials in children tend to be a bit slower to get up and running in terms of recruiting individuals. And then of course, we have to conduct the trials and then take that information and assess that.

“It’s not inconceivable that we might have some data in the summer, and potentially by the end of this calendar year we might have some indications in children, but that’s still pretty optimistic.”

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man dies after falling from West Vancouver cliff while trying to snap a picture: police
Next story
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Just Posted

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Arts Revelstoke, is one of many local arts councils that can nominate someone to join the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance’s steering committee. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Regional arts steering committee seeking volunteers

Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance needs new members

The Breakfast Program at Revelstoke schools started in 2018. (Submitted)
Well-being projects in Revelstoke receive Columbia Basin Trust funds

The school district and women’s shelter society were grant recipients

Kim Remiraz went back to school at 40 years of age to become an electrician, after a career in the beauty industry. (Contributed)
Inspiring women: From the beauty department to a construction site

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke for… Continue reading

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Woman shot and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police believe her attacker fled

This is all that was left of a Volvo that caught fire on Green Lake Road, just out of Okanagan Falls on Tuesday. (Facebook)
Vehicle catches fire while being driven in Okanagan Falls

The driver pulled over and watched his Volvo quickly go up in flames

File photo from the 2019 Great Okanagan Beer Festival. (Photo - kimeij.com)
Great Okanagan Beer Festival to return in September

Festival organizers hope provincial health orders will allow the event to happen

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. son surprised by lack of follow-up after elderly father’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Jeff Garrad worried isolated seniors may be left to fend for themselves if they contract virus

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Wildlife experts say that pine siskin birds (pictured) still carry the risk of salmonella infection. (File photo)
Clean bird feeders regularly, or take them in, B.C. experts warn as salmonella persists

Winter salmonella concern among pine siskins still a threat

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled in three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money according to study

View of Trumpeter Court in Kelowna, B.C. on March 24, 2020. (Photo - Daniel Taylor)
One year later: No suspects, no information after man shot dead in Kelowna

Investigation continues after a man was found dead in a vehicle in Upper Mission

Most Read