FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

The company studied more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds

Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S.

With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults in the quest to end the pandemic. But earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada authorized another vaccine — the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech — to be used starting at age 12.

Moderna aims to be next in line, saying it will submit its teen data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.

The company studied more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds. Preliminary findings showed the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection in kids as it does in adults, and the same kind of temporary side effects such as sore arms, headache and fatigue.

There were no COVID-19 diagnoses in those given two doses of the Moderna vaccine compared with four cases among kids given dummy shots. In a press release, the company also said the vaccine appeared 93% effective two weeks after the first dose.

While children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19, they represent about 14% of the nation’s coronavirus cases. At least 316 have died in the U.S. alone, according to a tally by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

With plenty of vaccine supply in the U.S., younger teens flocked to get Pfizer’s shot in the days after FDA opened it to them, part of a push to get as many kids vaccinated as possible before the next school year.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have begun testing in even younger children, from age 11 down to 6-month-old babies. This testing is more complex: Teens receive the same dose as adults, but researchers are testing smaller doses in younger children. Experts hope to see some results in the fall.

READ MORE: ‘So far, so good’: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination numbers steady across ages

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Lauran Neergaard, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Vaccine deliveries poised to slow this week with Canada expecting 600K Pfizer doses
Next story
Biden signs bill opening door for Alaska cruises to resume, bypassing B.C. ports

Just Posted

Biking in the Revelstoke area. (Liam Harrap-Revelstoke Review)
Show local trails some love on June 5, BC Trails Day

Revelstoke Cycling Association hosting events to celebrate the day

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Susan McCormick has written other books including The Fog Ladies cozy murder mystery series and Granny Can’t Remember Me, a lighthearted picture book about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. (Contributed)
U.S. author dubs main character Revelstoke

The Antidote by Susan McCormick was released this May

Aza Nabuko, known around Revelstoke as Aza Deschamps, has her debut album Indigo coming out on June 4. She will also be performing live as part of the Blue Light Sessions virtual concerts that day. (Contributed)
Aza Nabuko’s debut album and virtual, live show coming up on June 4

‘I’m here and I think I know who I am now’

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: ‘E’ is the most common letter used in English vocabulary

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

A fire that started in an unused storage shed burned through plastic barrels and two decommisioned trucks on Victoria Day in Cawston. (Facebook)
Keremeos and BC Wildfire battle marathon six-hour blaze on Victoria Day

The fire started in an unused storage shed before being fanned by high winds

Kamloops lawyer is province’s newest provincial court judge

Lorianna Bennett will begin her new job on June 7

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chilliwack metal sculptor Kevin Stone has been commissioned to construct a larger than life Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture that will be put on display for all of Penticton to see. (Kevin Stone/Instagram)
Penticton to become home to a larger-than-life Tyrannosaurus rex

Renowned B.C. metal artist Kevin Stone has been hired to bring his work to Penticton

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as June 15

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested at Port Renfrew camp on Monday, May 24

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP recovered a pair of stolen bikes at a 24th Avenue home in April, and were able to return the wheels to the rightful owners. (RCMP photo)
Bikes, rifle, ammunition among stolen items recovered by Okanagan RCMP

Police executed search warrant in early April at home in Vernon; man in custody

Most Read