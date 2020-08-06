Molotov cocktails thrown at Revelstoke home in arson attempt

The flames were extinguished before they spread

Revelstoke RCMP has made two arrests in connection to a brazen early morning arson that could have turned tragic.

On Aug. 6, shortly before 3 a.m., RCMP responded to a report that an unknown person or persons had tossed Molotov style cocktails into a home located in the 1100-block of Fourth Street East.

An occupant of the residence was home at the time and managed to extinguish the flames before they could spread further.

Neighbours in the area said they heard screams during the night and that the police brought large spot lights.

“Our front line RCMP officers responded to the scene and gathered evidence,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP Southeast District, in a news release.

“As a result of the investigation and police tactics used, two men were taken into police custody without incident, after they allegedly returned to the arson scene approximately an hour later.”

Both Revelstoke men, 36 and 34, face potential charges and remain in police custody at this time.

O’Donaghey said early investigations suggest that the incident was directed towards an isolated target. He said there is no risk to the general public.

O’Donaghey said there is no indication that the incident was hate motivated.

Revelstoke RCMP continue to secure the crime scene for further examination by forensic specialists with RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services. The BC RCMP Southeast District General Investigation Section (SED GIS) and Salmon Arm RCMP GIS are assisting Revelstoke RCMP in its ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

RCMP

