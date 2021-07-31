The Momich Lake wildfire is burning across an estimated 6500 hectares as of July 31, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

The Momich Lake wildfire is burning across an estimated 6500 hectares as of July 31, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

Momich Lake wildfire in Shuswap burning across an estimated 6,500 hectares

Nearby properties remain on evacuation alert as the blaze grows

The Momich Lake wildfire has grown by an estimated 2,300 hectares and remains out of control.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said the fire was burning across an estimated 6,500 hectares at 10:22 a.m. on Saturday (July 31). However, due to heavy smoke in the area, an accurate track of the fire’s perimeter has not been completed.

BCWS is actively monitoring the fire with the help of 40 pieces of heavy equipment. Air support is available to fight the fire, but only when skies are clear enough to fly.

A structure protection unit is working on site to protect nearby properties that remain on evacuation alert.

Read more: Evacuation order for Momich Lake Wildfire downgraded to alert

Read more: Two Mile wildfire fight going well despite tough terrain, smoke: Sicamous fire chief

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Shuswap

Previous story
Crews at Brenda Creek wildfire preparing for changing winds, increased fire behaviour
Next story
Two Mile wildfire fight going well despite tough terrain, smoke: Sicamous fire chief

Just Posted

The Michaud Creek wildfire burning along Lower Arrow Lake pictured July 17. (Ashley Voykin photo)
Shouting It Out Loud: Fight wildfires by fighting climate change

Highway 1 over Rogers Pass yesterday. (Facebook) File photo of Highway 1 over Rogers Pass.
Report lists Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden as Canada’s most deadly road

Hippy heads, Photo Tim van der Krogt. July 29 2021.
New bloom rises, Revelstoke wildflower festival returns

Revelstoke FC playing Sunday july 25
Revelstoke Football Club play first home game