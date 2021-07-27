Five fires sparked near the Monashee Provincial Park are estimated to be burning more than 1,700 hectares, collectively. (BC Wildfire Services)
Monashee wildfires see massive growth in North Okanagan
5 fires continue to burn out of control near Monashee Provincial Park; burning more than 1,700 hectares collectively
Several fires burning in Monashee Provincial Park have grown substantially in size.
The Star Creek blaze was listed at 930 hectares Tuesday, July 27 – up from 274 on July 23.
To the east of that, the Spectrum Creek fire is 5.3 hectares – up from three.
North east the Hobson Peak wildfire is 330 hectares – up from the last report of 260.
North of Hobson, the Vigue Creek grew from 285 to 440.
A fire on the north end of Sugar Lake Forest Service Road is reportedly burning around 4.3 hectares – up from the last report of 1.5 hectares.
