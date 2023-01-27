Merritt’s Cindy Petroczi won $125,000 dollars on a $10 Treasure Tree scratch and win ticket at the city’s local Walmart. (BCLC Media Relations/Contributed)

Merritt’s Cindy Petroczi won $125,000 dollars on a $10 Treasure Tree scratch and win ticket at the city’s local Walmart. (BCLC Media Relations/Contributed)

Money grows on the treasure tree: Merritt flood victim wins big on scratch lottery ticket

The scratch ticket was purchased at the Walmart in Merritt

A Merritt woman is $125,000 richer.

“I decided to treat myself to a ticket and was at the store and thought, ‘Holy crap is this real?’”

Cindy Petroczi asked herself after scratching a $10 Treasure Tree ticket she purchased at Walmart on Crawford Avenue and discovering she won the ticket’s jackpot.

She immediately called her husband after figuring out she won the big prize.

“I was in tears when I called him,” said Petroczi. “I couldn’t believe it. Then he asked if I needed an escort home.”

Petroczi and her family were affected by the Merritt floods and said some of the money will go towards helping her family and replacing lost items as well as taking a vacation.

“I’m so grateful and thankful!,” said Petroczi. “This will be so nice after losing things in the flood.”

