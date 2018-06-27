Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

B.C. is investigating possible money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos. (Black Press files)

A scathing independent report released by B.C.’s attorney general Wednesday painted a “troubling picture” of governments that “turned a blind eye to money laundering in B.C. casinos.

The 247-page report called ‘Dirty Money’ was written by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German, who said that years of money laundering brought the gaming industry into disrepute.

“The failure to take action allowed money laundering to proliferate in B.C. casinos,” German said.

“Little was done to prosecute despite abundant evidence of a serious problem.”

German said that although it’s hard to get a grip on the sheer scale of the problem, well over $100 million is believed to have been laundered through B.C.’s casinos.

The former cop provided 48 recommendations in his report. Attorney General David Eby said that he’s already moved on implementing one-fifth of the recommendations, and is working on implementing 15 more.

German’s recommendations include bringing in a “specialized gaming police force” and that casinos not accept cash unless they know where it came from.

German said that money laundering is not the “victimless crime” that past politicians believed it to be.

He pointed to money he said was parked in Vancouver real estate, as well as the violence funded on the region’s streets.

“Money laundering is the modern face of organized crime. It is the underbelly of the violence we see on our streets.”

Eby pointed to the seemingly unending opioid crisis, which claimed more than 1,400 lives last year, as a price B.C. has paid for allowing money laundering to continue.

Eby placed the blame for lack of enforcement squarely at the feet of the former Liberal government.

“It’s not like people weren’t aware, it’s not like people weren’t notified,” he said.

“In my opinion, responsibility lies with government and that government has been removed.”

