Monster Truck Chaos comes to Kelowna in January 2020. (Contributed)

Monster Truck Chaos gears up for Okanagan invasion

The monster truck event comes to Kelowna for two shows in January

Ten thousand pound, car-crushing, four-wheeled menaces will soon invade the Okanagan.

The Monster Truck Chaos show is bringing some of the biggest names in the monster truck world to Kelowna for two shows at Prospera Place on Jan. 18 and 19.

Performing at the shows will be Rockstar, Identity Theft, California Kid, Spitfire and Skeletor.

Joining the nearly five-tonne mechanical beasts will be freestyle Motocross racing events and trick shows.

Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 15. Find tickets here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground
Next story
New urgent and primary care centre to open in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Going by electric car: Revelstoke adventurer does 100 summits without fossil fuels

Documentary Electric Greg showing in Revelstoke Nov. 30

Revelstoke City Council considering giving themselves a raise

The proposal right now is an increase to $25,000 for councillors and $70,000 for the mayor

Revelstoke celebrates Remembrance Day

The Revelstoke Legion hosted the annual Remembrance Day ceremony Nov. 11. Hundreds… Continue reading

Grizzlies match Princeton Posse 2-2 after double overtime

Their next home game will be Nov. 29 against Sicamous

Commit to living in peace this Remembrance Day: Revelstoke Mayor

This Remembrance Day we acknowledge the 101st year since the end of… Continue reading

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

B.C. teacher suspended for incessantly messaging student, writing friendship letter

Female teacher pursued Grade 12 student for friendship even after being rebuked

Okanagan art gallery dusts off permanent collection

Rare showcase on until Dec. 19

Monster Truck Chaos gears up for Okanagan invasion

The monster truck event comes to Kelowna for two shows in January

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

New urgent and primary care centre to open in North Okanagan

Health minister announces new centre in Vernon; Kelowna centre to open in December

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

Blessings in a backpack make a difference in Okanagan

Upper Room Mission campaign on until Dec. 13

Most Read