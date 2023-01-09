Cows on a dairy farm, in St-Henri-de-Taillon, Que., Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Cows on a dairy farm, in St-Henri-de-Taillon, Que., Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Months-long saga of runaway cattle in Quebec comes to an end with weekend capture

Officials to determine who is responsible for tracking and capturing future runaway farm animals

The remaining cattle that had been on the lam for months in central Quebec were finally recaptured over the weekend.

Quebec’s farmers union says the last three of the 15 cattle that escaped from a farm in July were rounded up Saturday.

For the last 45 days the Union des producteurs agricoles has rounded up all 15 animals and returned them to their owner in St-Severe, Que., about 130 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The remaining three fugitives were recaptured this weekend with the use of supervised feeding areas around which fences were gradually installed.

Union officials say they will debrief and try to determine who is responsible for tracking and capturing future runaway farm animals.

When the cattle’s owner first reported them missing, officials with the government said they weren’t responsible for searching for breeding animals.

AgricultureQuebec

Previous story
B.C. pastor charged with sexually assaulting children at Metro Vancouver church
Next story
‘Miracle Baby’ and sole survivor of 1957 Prince Rupert mudslide dies at 66

Just Posted

(Jamie Davis/Twitter)
Highway Thru Hell star Jamie Davis in crash on Yellowhead Hwy

A scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Which renowned science fiction author wrote the novel and the screenplay? (Photo contributed)
QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

BC Cancer Kelowna has technology that’s the first of its kind in Canada, an adaptive radiation machine that makes the planning process faster. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna

3671 Catherwood Rd. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s most valuable properties: BC Assessment